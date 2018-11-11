Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Andy Dalton, sit Carson Wentz

Patriots running back Sony Michel looks like a go on Sunday against the Titans, but can you trust him in his first game back from a knee injury? Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) is out, so should you start Maurice Harris, who went off for 10 catches and 124 yards for Washington last week? Is Colts quarterback Andrew Luck a must-play or must-fade against the Jaguars' top-ranked pass defense? And can the Bears, who will likely have linebacker Khalil Mack back in the lineup, wreak havoc on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sacked 10 times by the Vikings last week? Before you lock in any lineups, check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on in its Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings: Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton has thrown multiple touchdown passes in two of his last three games and gets a dream matchup against the Saints on Sunday. New Orleans has given up over 350 passing yards in its last two games, and the Bengals will most likely be chasing points at home, which bodes well for Dalton's Fantasy owners.

Dalton won't have seven-time Pro Bowler AJ Green (toe), but he still has plenty of weapons in Tyler Boyd (620 yards, five touchdowns), speedster John Ross (two touchdowns in four games), and pass-catching back Giovani Bernard returning from injury. Dalton is still available in almost 25 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and SportsLine's model has him ranked higher than Andrew Luck, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz. Start him with confidence this week against the Saints.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 10.

Wentz had 286 yards passing and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's victory over the Jaguars in London, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Cowboys, who are a top-five defense in yards per game (217) and passing touchdowns (10). The Cowboys have also held opposing quarterbacks to under 180 yards passing in two of their past three games.

