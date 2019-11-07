Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Curtis Samuel, sit Todd Gurley

Anyone who took a leap to draft defending NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes this season could get a major boost in Week 10, as Mahomes is expected to return from a knee injury that cost him two-and-a-half games. As a result, Mahomes is shooting up the latest Fantasy football rankings. The Chiefs play the Titans this week, and Mahomes' return could give the entire offense a boost if healthy, enhancing the value of players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Setting your Fantasy football picks in Week 10 could be a challenge with Fantasy football injuries mounting and the Patriots, Broncos, Eagles, Jaguars, Texans and Redskins on bye. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is the best way to survive arguably the most difficult week of the season. So before you make any tough start-sit decisions, be sure to see the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel. The former second-round pick who was a do-it-all at Ohio State has seen his role in the Panthers' offense increased gradually over the last three seasons. He has accounted for 453 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns so far in 2019.

Samuel has had at least six targets in his last seven games and also has six carries for 46 yards and a score during that span. He's scored all four of his touchdowns in the last six weeks and his versatility should make him a valued option against a Packers defense that ranks 26th in the NFL in yards allowed. Green Bay has given up week-winning performances to wide receivers like Amari Cooper (11-226-1), Michael Gallup (7-113-1), Kenny Golladay (5-121) and Mike Williams (3-111) this season, which is why Samuel ranks as the model's No. 20 wide receiver even though he's being started in just 25 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

