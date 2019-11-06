Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Damien Williams, sit Todd Gurley

Week 10 presents plenty of challenges, with six teams on bye weeks and a growing number of stars popping up on the NFL injury report. Which replacements should be high up in your Fantasy football rankings for Week 10? And which will fall short of expectations? Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen attempted to come back from a hamstring injury last week, only to re-aggravate the strain. Should Stefon Diggs be high up in your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings as a result? Meanwhile, quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee) and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) are looking iffy for the Colts' Sunday matchup with the Dolphins. Will receiver Zach Pascal continue to shine for Indianapolis with Hilton sidelined? With so many players hurt and studs like Deshaun Watson, Leonard Fournette, D.J. Chark on bye, who should you feature with your Week 10 Fantasy football picks? A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings is the best way to make those difficult start-sit decisions. So be sure to see the Week 10 Fantasy football strategy from the proven computer model at SportsLine before the first game.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Chiefs running back Damien Williams. The veteran back was expected to be the No. 1 option in Kansas City after Kareem Hunt was released last season, but preseason injuries and the late addition of LeSean McCoy ate into his opportunities.

However, Williams exploded for 125 yards and a touchdown last week against the Vikings and out-touched McCoy 15-4. At 31, McCoy isn't as dynamic as Williams, who broke off a 91-yard touchdown run. Against a Titans defense that gave up a 58-yard touchdown run to Christian McCaffrey last week, the Chiefs will likely look for chunk plays in their running game. The model ranks Williams as its No. 20 running back for Week 10, a rock-solid RB2, despite the fact that he's being started in just 24 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

