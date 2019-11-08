Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Daniel Jones, sit Todd Gurley

All three of the NFL's leading wide receivers are in action on Sunday, aiming to pad their stats and lead their teams to victory in Week 10. New Orleans' Michael Thomas, who has 73 catches for 894 receiving yards and four touchdowns, takes on the visiting Falcons, who bring the strong duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley to the Big Easy. Where should each receiver be in your Week 10 Fantasy football rankings? Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, who has 83 catches and seven touchdowns, faces veteran Larry Fitzgerald and the visiting Cardinals. Should Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk be among your top Fantasy football picks in a potential shootout? And Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has an NFL-best 87 catches, travels to Pittsburgh to take on JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers. For advice on which players to roster, and which under-the-radar receivers to target, you'll want to see SportsLine's latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The rookie QB from Duke has continued to put up numbers after taking over the starting spot from veteran Eli Manning in Week 3. Jones has thrown for 1,676 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven starts. About the only thing Danny Dimes hasn't mastered yet is winning, as the Giants are mired in a five-game losing streak and have only won twice with the rookie under center.

Jones and the Giants get the MetLife Stadium co-tenant Jets this week, a team worse than the Giants in almost every statistical category. The Jets allow 272.8 yards and 26.4 points per game, which should be beneficial for Jones and the Giants on Sunday. SportsLine projects Jones to be the No 11 quarterback in Week 10, a QB1, even though he's being started in less than 25 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your week or missing the playoffs.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.