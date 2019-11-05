Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start David Montgomery, sit Todd Gurley

Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule is officially upon us, and now owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 10 Fantasy football picks, thinking about trades, or searching the Fantasy football waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bears running back David Montgomery.

Montgomery rushed for two touchdowns last week against the Eagles and has now found the end zone in three of his last four games. The rookie running back has been the main focal point for Chicago's offense over the past two weeks, recording 41 carries for 175 yards and three scores. Montgomery could be in line for another big day on Sunday against a Lions defense that's giving up 424.1 yards per game to opposing offenses, the second-worst mark in the NFL. Last week, Detroit gave up 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns to Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

The model lists Montgomery as a rock solid RB2 this week even though he's being started in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy leagues. Start him with confidence this week against Detroit.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

