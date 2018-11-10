Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Duke Johnson, sit Carson Wentz

Seahawks running back Chris Carson (hip) is questionable against the Rams in Week 10. Even if he does play, can you start him in a game where Seattle could be throwing late? The Bengals will be without stud wide receiver AJ Green, who's nursing a toe injury, so how far should you knock quarterback Andy Dalton down your Fantasy football rankings? And is Tyler Boyd now a must-play as the No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati? Finally, can you trust Patriots running back Sony Michel (knee) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, knee), who are both questionable against the Titans? These are just some of the burning questions entering Week 10 of the NFL, so before you lock in any lineups, check out the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he would finish as a top-10 quarterback despite being benched earlier in the season. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for almost 250 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on in its Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings: Browns running back Duke Johnson.

Johnson was a major benefactor of Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland's former running backs coach, being named the new offensive coordinator after the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Johnson caught all nine of his targets for a team-high 78 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss to the Chiefs.

Johnson is poised for a big game again in Week 10 against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. And Johnson, who's only owned in 70 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, should find plenty of room against a defense that has allowed the most receptions to running backs in each of the last three seasons. Start him with plenty of confidence this week against the Falcons and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 10.

Wentz had 286 yards passing and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's victory over the Jaguars in London, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Cowboys, who are a top-five defense in yards per game (217) and passing touchdowns (10). The Cowboys have also held opposing quarterbacks to under 180 yards passing in two of their past three games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.