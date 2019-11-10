Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Eric Ebron, sit Todd Gurley

As Week 10 of the NFL schedule rolls around, Fantasy football players are scraping together the best possible lineups as they deal with six teams on bye and injured players like James Conner (shoulder), A.J. Green (ankle) and Adam Thielen (hamstring) That will undoubtedly lead to plenty of tough start-sit decisions as new faces like D.J. Moore and Mike Gesicki have made moves up the Fantasy football rankings in recent weeks and played their way into starting consideration. Which Fantasy football strategy can lead you to victory this week? With so many difficult calls to make when locking in your Fantasy football picks for Week 10, be sure to see the up-to-the-minute Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Colts tight end Eric Ebron. Coming off a career 66-750-13 season in 2018, Ebron has found the end zone twice over the past five games.

And he has a matchup that's pure gold this week against the winless Dolphins, a team ranked near the bottom of the NFL in every meaningful defensive category, including points allowed per game (32) and total defense (402.4). Even though he's available in over 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues and only being started 48 percent of the time, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings have Ebron as the No. 7 tight end this week, ahead of players like like Jimmy Graham and Mark Andrews, both of whom have a higher ownership position. Look for backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to target the veteran early and often.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your week or missing the playoffs.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.