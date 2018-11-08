Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Marquez Valdes-Scantling, sit Carson Wentz

The Ravens, Broncos, Texans and Vikings are all on bye this week, so you'll be without several stars in Week 10, including wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Adam Thielen. You're also going to need replacements for quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins. And if you're looking to fill a hole in your Week 10 Fantasy lineup, you need the most accurate Fantasy rankings possible. Before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he would finish as a top-10 quarterback despite being benched earlier in the season. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for almost 250 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on in its Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings: Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who's only owned in 44 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Valdes-Scantling has recorded 100+ yards receiving in two of his last three games, and he should continue to maintain a prominent role in Green Bay's offense with Geronimo Allison expected to miss several weeks. The rookie receiver is averaging over 20 yards per reception this season and will look to exploit a Miami pass defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards per game. Plus, the Dolphins gave up five receiving touchdowns to the Texans in Week 8. Be sure to get Valdes-Scantling in your lineup and look for a big performance from him against the Dolphins on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 10.

Wentz had 286 yards passing and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's victory over the Jaguars in London, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Cowboys, who are a top-five defense in yards per game (217) and passing touchdowns (10). The Cowboys have also held opposing quarterbacks to under 180 yards passing in two of their past three games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy Football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.