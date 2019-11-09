Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Marquise Brown, sit Todd Gurley

Owners everywhere are dealing with difficult quarterback decisions brought on by a six-team bye in Week 10 and several starting QBs dealing with nagging injuries. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (knee) and the Falcons' Matt Ryan (ankle) are both expected to be in action this weekend after missing time, but can you rely on them for the same elite statistical production you've become accustomed to or are you better off working the matchups? How high should they be in your Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, the Colts' Jacoby Brissett (knee) is a game-time decision after injuring his MCL last week in a loss to the Steelers. Even if he does play, should he be among your Week 10 Fantasy football picks? To make matters even worse, Tom Brady, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz are all on bye. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can help guide you through one of the most difficult weeks of the entire season. So be sure to see the up-to-the-minute Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before finalizing your Fantasy football strategy.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards.

Ravens receiver Marquise Brown. The rookie wide receiver missed a month with an ankle injury, but returned last Sunday night against the Patriots and caught three of four targets for 48 yards while playing 57 percent of the offensive snaps.

A week further removed from injury, Brown now has a strong matchup against the Bengals on Sunday. The winless Bengals (0-8) rank 22nd in passing yards allowed and have given up monster games throughout the season to the likes of Cooper Kupp (7-220-1), Dede Westbrook (6-103) and Deebo Samuel (5-86-1).

Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

