Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Mike Williams, sit Carson Wentz

As if the New Orleans Saints needed any more offensive firepower, Sean Payton and Drew Brees added another weapon to their arsenal on Wednesday by signing wide receiver Dez Bryant. Most Fantasy football owners will be taking a stash-and-see approach with the former Cowboy, waiting to see how he's used before putting him in their Fantasy football lineups. However, there are plenty of pressing decisions heading into Week 10, like what to do with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Sony Michel (knee) coming off injuries, so you'll need proven Fantasy football rankings to come out on top. That's why you'll want to see the Week 10 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model before setting your lineup.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he would finish as a top-10 quarterback despite being benched earlier in the season. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for almost 250 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on in its Week 10 Fantasy Football rankings: Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, who is still available in over 50 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Williams might only have two catches in his last two games, but they went for a 30-yard touchdown and a 55-yard touchdown. Against a checked-out Raiders defense that has allowed 25 receptions of 20 yards or more and six of 40 or more, Williams' potential to break another big one is sky-high.

In SportsLine's Week 10 Fantasy football rankings, Williams is slotted ahead of receivers like Marvin Jones and Tyler Lockett this week, so get him into your lineups as a strong WR2 in Week 10.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 10.

Wentz had 286 yards passing and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's victory over the Jaguars in London, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Cowboys, who are a top-five defense in yards per game (217) and passing touchdowns (10). The Cowboys have also held opposing quarterbacks to under 180 yards passing in two of their past three games.

