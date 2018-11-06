Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Tyrell Williams, sit Carson Wentz

If you are setting your Week 10 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, saying he would finish as a top-10 quarterback despite being benched earlier in the season. The result: Fitzpatrick threw for almost 250 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a winning week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model is high on in its Fantasy Football rankings: Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Williams has scored four touchdowns in his past three games, including a 12-yard touchdown in Sunday's 25-17 victory over the Seahawks. He's still available in more than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues and gets a juicy matchup this week against a porous Raiders defense that has given up 19 touchdown passes this season. Start him with confidence.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz stumbles big time this week against the Cowboys and barely cracks the top 20. He's a player to bench in Week 10.

Wentz had 286 yards passing and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's victory over the Jaguars in London, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Cowboys, who are a top-five defense in yards per game (217) and passing touchdowns (10). The Cowboys have also held opposing quarterbacks to under 180 yards passing in two of their past three games.

