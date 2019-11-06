Fantasy Football Rankings Week 10: Model that beat experts says start Zach Pascal, sit Todd Gurley

Six teams loaded with studs are on bye in Week 10, shuffling Fantasy football rankings everywhere. The Patriots, Texans, Broncos, Eagles, Jaguars and Redskins are all off, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by Deshaun Watson, Leonard Fournette, Tom Brady, Carson Wentz and DeAndre Hopkins, just to name a few. Fantasy football injuries have also shaken up the latest rankings. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen aggravated his hamstring injury and is iffy for Minnesota's matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. So which players should be among your Fantasy football picks this week? Before you set your lineups, you should see SportsLine's latest Week 10 Fantasy football rankings. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades and Fantasy football waiver wire claims, while also helping make those tricky start or sit decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he'd finish outside the top 20 wide receivers. The result: Smith-Schuster recorded just three catches for 16 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now, the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal.

Pascal appeared to build a solid rapport with quarterback Brian Hoyer after Jacoby Brissett exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a knee injury. In fact, the second-year wide receiver led the team in targets, receptions and yards on Sunday, finishing with five catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

With star receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) expected to remain sidelined this week, Pascal is expected to remain heavily involved in Indianapolis' passing attack against the Dolphins, who are giving up an eye-popping 32.0 points per game to opposing offenses. That's why the model ranks Pascal as a top-15 wide receiver in Week 10, a rock-solid WR2, despite the fact that he's owned in less than 30 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Rams running back Todd Gurley stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20. Gurley has been red-hot in recent weeks, scoring six total touchdowns in his last four games. Plus, he's been a lethal threat in the red-zone, securing 15 red-zone touches over his last two contests.

However, Gurley has been unable to find consistency in the Rams' offense this season. In fact, he has been held to fewer than 45 rushing yards in four of his last five games. Now, Gurley and the Rams face a Steelers defense that has given up just one rushing touchdown over the past five games. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 10 and is squarely out of the RB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning your week or missing the playoffs.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?