Since returning from a groin injury in Week 8, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has helped lead Minnesota back into the NFC playoff picture. He's also a fixture atop the Fantasy football rankings each week. Cook has rushed for 465 yards and five touchdowns while adding 125 yards receiving and a score the last three weeks alone. On Sunday, he gets a mouthwatering matchup against Dallas' 31st-ranked run defense and will be one of the top overall Fantasy football picks.

Meanwhile, Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both received 19 carries last week against a leaky Houston run defense. Now, Cleveland has another strong matchup against Philadelphia's 26th-ranked run defense. Which Browns player should be higher in your Week 11 Fantasy football running back rankings? Before you lock in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, saying he'd finish as a top-five player at his position. The result: Roethlisberger completed 27 of 46 pass attempts for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 11

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed. Injuries to Myles Gaskin (knee) and Matt Breida (hamstring) paved the way for Ahmed to become the starter in Miami, and the former Washington Huskies star excelled a week ago. Ahmed carried the ball 21 times for 85 yards and a score and caught his only target of the day.

Ahmed played in 76 percent of Miami's offensive snaps. Even with Breida likely returning on Sunday, Ahmed will be in line for another 20 touches with the Dolphins favored over a Broncos squad that gave up 203 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns last week to the Raiders. That's why the model ranks Ahmed as a top-25 option at running back even though he's owned in just six percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 15 at his position.

Rodgers continues to churn out multi-TD performances, with Sunday's outing marking his fourth in a row with at least three total scores. However, Rodgers and the Packers face a stiff test on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Indianapolis' defense is tied for third-best in the NFL with just 1.2 passing touchdowns surrendered per contest. In addition, the Colts have given up zero touchdown tosses in their last two home games. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Rodgers is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11.

How to set your Week 11 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?