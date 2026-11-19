It's Week 11 of the NFL season, and for your Fantasy football squads, this is a pivotal week. With more teams on bye and major injuries to starting quarterbacks around the NFL, the fringe plays are now more mainstream and for good reason. Your stat/sit decisons have just gotten a lot more difficult and the matchups play an even more important role now than ever.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 11 matchup breakdown comes in. From defensive coverages and pass-rush pressure to backfield workloads and target distribution, we'll examine the factors that matter most to help you identify trustworthy starters, avoid potential disappointments and make the best possible lineup decisions.

Dave Richard's Week 11 rankings: Top 150 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Miami made it a point last week to get hands on Tyler Warren right after the snap, and it slowed him down for the first two seconds every time. For a dude as big and strong as Warren, this isn't a good sign, especially since he's not running with any kind of explosiveness. That makes him easier to cover regardless of scheme -- even if he sits in space against zone, defenders will crash on him without fear of him running away. And it has been volume and touchdown opportunities that have helped Warren become a Fantasy mainstay, but Warren is coming off a three-target game and the Colts offense is averaging 20.1 points per game (and they've scored 20 or fewer in three of their past four against the Texans). Look, Warren should be trusted for more than three targets -- seven has been the floor in all but two of his games before last week -- but if he doesn't score, he's about as good as the other tight ends in that 10 PPR-point range. That makes him a starter by default, but only in half- and full PPR formats.

David Montgomery's return represents Houston's last gasp at creating a rushing presence that defenses have to at least respect. Sidelined since leaving Week 5 after five snaps, Montgomery should return to a healthy workload with Woody Marks sidelined with a concussion this week. Dare Ogunbowale figures to play obvious passing downs. The matchup is sensational: The Colts have allowed three TDs and the third-most PPR points per game to running backs since trading defensive tackle DeForest Buckner three weeks ago. Rookie linebacker C.J. Allen has played well, but between Montgomery's expected touches with Marks sidelined and the Colts offense putting its defense in tough spots, there's enough here to buy into Montgomery as a No. 2 running back this week. I'm not sure there's another game until Week 16 where starting Montgomery will sound this good.

I can't say starting Xavier Hutchinson is as good of an idea as it was last week -- he's been C.J. Stroud's top target when facing man-to-man coverage, and the Colts haven't really dipped into that recently unless it's been third down. The Texans' pass-game breadwinners against zone coverage have been Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz, with Hutchinson sporting a decent 21.3% target per route run rate, but just 1.5 yards per route run. Maybe he'll get some of those third-down opportunities, especially when it's not third and long, but I'd dial back expectations to a low-end No. 3 receiver or a decent bye-week flex for this week. Schultz actually makes sense as a sneaky bye-week TE because of the Colts' scheme and their inability to cover tight ends -- a TE had 10-plus PPR points (thanks to touchdowns) in their three games prior to Week 10 against the backup QB-led Dolphins.

MUST-START: Nico Collins

START: C.J. Stroud, Jonathan Taylor, David Montgomery, Tyler Warren (low-end No. 1 TE), Texans DST

FLEX: Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell

SIT: Daniel Jones, Seth McGowan (bye-week RB), Dalton Schultz (low-end bye-week TE), Deion Burks, Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Kayshon Boutte, Colts DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

It was crystal clear last week that Caleb Douglas was the primary receiver Kyle McCord trusted. Douglas had four targets on the 18 attempts McCord used play-action and/or held the ball a little longer on, and Douglas also had four targets on the 14 attempts when McCord tried to get the ball out quickly. This should make Fantasy managers feel better about using Douglas in a Week 11 matchup where the Dolphins figure to chase points. However, Ollie Gordon also was a much better Fantasy option with McCord on the field because he frequently got check-down targets from McCord when the first read wasn't open or McCord was pressured. That should especially continue versus a Bills pass rush that's improved its overall pressure rate and sack rate since their Week 7 bye. Fortunately for Gordon, the Bills are merely league average in defending the pass versus running backs in their past three, including yielding an 8.5 yards after catch per reception average against RBs in those games.

The Dolphins have played much more Cover-3 in their past three games, a major change from Weeks 3 through 7. Notably, this change came against three teams with rushing threats they clearly focused on: The Patriots' Drake Maye and his RBs, the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Colts' Jonathan Taylor. Given that they've lost by one score in each of those games, it's safe to assume the coaching staff is relatively OK with this format for around 45% of their opponents' plays, and this week they'll have to deal with Josh Allen and James Cook running against them. Why this is particularly important is because Dalton Kincaid is the Bills' per-route leader in both targets (28.6%) and yards (4.47) against Cover-3. Actually, three of his four double-digit PPR games came against the defenses that played the most Cover-3 against Buffalo this season (Detroit, Houston, Baltimore). It's enough to be encouraged to try Kincaid over any underwhelming, low-ceiling Fantasy tight end you're worried about, even if offenses don't generally throw a lot against Miami.

MUST-START: Josh Allen, James Cook

START: DJ Moore, Ollie Gordon, Dalton Kincaid (low-end No. 1 TE), Bills DST (one-week DST)

FLEX: Caleb Douglas

SIT: Kyle McCord, Malik Washington, Khalil Shakir, Kevin Coleman Jr., Keon Coleman, Greg Dulcich, Dawson Knox, Dolphins DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bryce Young is still capable of playing good football, but the deterioration of his offensive line over the last month has impacted him greatly. For example, his average throw depth has been no higher than 7.7 yards in his past four games (6.7 or less in three of four), whereas in his first five his lowest number was 8.3 yards. Three of his last four opponents have had at least a 40% pass rush pressure rate. And in the 35 moments when he has thrown 10-plus air yards downfield in his last four, he's completed a below-average 45.7% of his throws with a nasty 28.6% off-target rate. This season, the Ravens pass rush hasn't been great; in their last four games, they've totaled four sacks. They've turned to the blitz in recent weeks and could do the same here to hassle Young. Plus, the Ravens run defense just got spiked by Omarion Hampton and the Chargers on Monday, so the Panthers could feasibly try to ride Chuba Hubbard much like they did last week at New Orleans. It paints a cloudy picture for Young, who tends to rely on Hubbard, Tetairoa McMillan and to a degree, his tight ends when he's pressured. That's been part of the reason why Jalen Coker's been drawing such weak target volume lately.

MUST-START: Chuba Hubbard

START: Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Tetairoa McMillan (No. 2 WR), Mark Andrews

FLEX: Jalen Coker (low-end PPR flex)

SIT: Bryce Young (bye-week QB), Jacoby Brissett, Darren Waller (bye-week TE), Justice Hill (bye-week PPR RB), Ja'Kobi Lane, Tommy Tremble, Rashod Bateman, Josh Cuevas, Ravens DST, Panthers DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Of the 13 targets Jordyn Tyson had last week, five traveled behind the line of scrimmage and three others were seven yards or closer to the line of scrimmage. Tyson caught 11 passes and turned them into 80 yards, but broke one tackle. It's a reminder of one of his weaknesses in college -- he almost never broke past first contact. While that may impact his efficiency metrics, the bottom line is that anything Tyler Shough does to keep dialing up easy throws to Tyson makes him a must-start in pretty much any league. Still, it narrows the upside for literally everyone else in the Saints offense. Injuries to the Saints offensive line in recent weeks, most notably right tackle Taliese Fuaga, have increased the pass rush pressure rate Shough has felt, and in turn have led to shorter throws. Bad for the QB, bad for Chris Olave, not bad for Tyson, and immaterial to a Saints run offense that ranks bottom 10 in rushing EPA, bottom five in yards per carry, yards before contact per rush, five-yard rush rate, explosive rush rate, and dead-last in fumbles lost. I would imagine a Bears defense that's posted seven sacks in two games since Jeffery Simmons' arrival, while blitzing at a far lower rate, would be a challenge for Shough.

MUST-START: Chris Olave

START: Caleb Williams, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Jordyn Tyson (flex in non-PPR), Colston Loveland, Kyle Monangai (low-end No. 2 RB), Bears DST

FLEX: Rome Odunze

SIT: Tyler Shough (bye-week QB), Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Audric Estime, Devaughn Vele, Juwan Johnson, Saints DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

There's no arguing with Cam Ward's Fantasy points over his past two games: 30.3 against the Bengals and 23.1 against the Jaguars. There's also no arguing with the Fantasy points the Cowboys have allowed this season: Six QBs have hit at least 22.2 Fantasy points against them, and the ones that didn't either got hurt (Jayden Daniels in Week 2), were making their second NFL starts of the season (Jalon Daniels in Week 5, Tanner McKee in Week 7) or are named Daniel Jones (Week 9). This isn't to say Ward is playing flawlessly -- the Titans offense resembles a college-style one-read sort of system that has added no-huddle plays meant to keep defenses on its heels. It's working, and Ward has rushed for at least 39 yards in these two games to help pad his stats. But it's going to take one savvy defensive coordinator to come along and blow up what the Titans have been doing. The bet is that Christian Parker and the Cowboys won't be the ones to do it, or at least not to the point where the Titans can't move the ball at all. Ward is a risky borderline No. 1 QB with a good shot at 20 Fantasy points.

MUST-START: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Javonte Williams

START: Tony Pollard, George Pickens, Carnell Tate

FLEX: Ryan Flournoy

SIT: Cam Ward (bye-week QB, high-end No. 2 QB), Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Tyjae Spears, Gunnar Helm, Cowboys DST, Titans DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

I've been saying it for three weeks now: Jameson Williams has been drawing better target numbers than Sam LaPorta in part because LaPorta had been more of a blocker, chipper and check-down option. Given the Buccaneers' aggressive (and rested) pass rush, I suspect LaPorta's primary assignment won't be to run downfield and catch a bunch of passes. Of the six tight ends to get even 9.4 PPR points against the Bucs this year, only one (Darren Waller) didn't have six targets. LaPorta hasn't had six targets since Week 4 and has under an 18% target-per-route run rate in his last four when Jared Goff's been pressured or been blitzed.

This might not be the best week for Jameson Williams to go off, either. Because the Bucs blitz so often and play a lot of zone coverage at the same time, it's hard for Goff to locate Williams under pressure and have Williams turn in a big play. In the last four weeks, Williams has seen a target on 18.8% of Goff's dropbacks when pressured, and he's averaged 1.34 yards. That's still better than LaPorta, but he has just one catch of over 15 yards in that span when there's been pressure -- and three catches over 15 yards on the season when Goff's pressured. In fact, the Buccaneers have allowed just 12 wide receiver receptions of 15-plus yards when they've pressured the quarterback all season. And if you're hoping for Williams to get a lot of targets in the quick game, don't -- he has 12 targets on throws of 2.5 seconds or less from Goff this season. You may not want to (or be able to) bench Jameson Williams this week, but at least lower expectations.

MUST-START: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bucky Irving

START: Jared Goff, Jameson Williams and Emeka Egbuka (low-end No. 2 WRs)

SIT: Jalon Daniels, Sam LaPorta (high-end No. 2 TE), Chris Godwin, Kenneth Gainwell, Tez Johnson, Cade Otton (bye-week TE), Isaac TeSlaa, Sione Vaki (stash if you have Gibbs), Buccaneers DST, Lions DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Josh Downs only ran eight routes, but he either got open or drew a double team on literally every route he ran except his touchdown, where he was covered tightly and made a terrific play on a well-thrown ball. Downs was as shifty and speedy as ever and mostly had very good timing with Mahomes, save for one hitch route. He was also used on punt returns. I get that it's risky to trust a receiver who ran just 12 routes in his first game with his new team, but even coach Andy Reid said, "maybe he gets a little more this week." In a week with so many receivers on bye, it's not crazy to trust Downs to come up with good numbers even if he's not running, say, 60% of the Chiefs' routes. The expected blowout game script against the Cardinals this week is a good opportunity to continue acclimating him to the offense.

START: Patrick Mahomes, Emmett Johnson, Rashee Rice, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, Chiefs DST (may not use them again until Week 15)

FLEX: Josh Downs

SIT: Carson Beck, Tyler Allgeier, Devin Duvernay, Zonovan Knight, Cyrus Allen, Xavier Worthy, Cardinals DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Coach Mike McCarthy admitted he'd like to run more play-action passes this week and wants to continue building on corrections from prior mistakes and incorporating those lessons into his upcoming game plans. That sounds like a focus on running the ball and then using run fakes to win downfield, especially with some receivers coming back for the Steelers. They'll miss guard Mason McCormick, but they should be fairly incentivized to try running against an Eagles D-line that just traded tackle Jordan Davis, who missed one tackle all year. I'd expect a good amount of running for the Steelers -- Jaylen Warren should lead the way, with Rico Dowdle fitting in for 10 or so touches as long as the game script is OK. Nine different wide receivers have hit at least 15 PPR points against Philly this season, seven of whom played in the slot at least 30% of their snaps (five played at least 40%). That would suggest a returning Roman Wilson (50% or more of his snaps in the slot in all but one game) could have a soft landing.

MUST-START: Jaylen Warren

START: DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert (low-end No. 1 TE), Steelers DST

FLEX: DK Metcalf, Rico Dowdle (low-end non-PPR flex)

SIT: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Milton III, Makai Lemon (bye-week WR), Roman Wilson, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Germie Bernard, Eagles DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

START: Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Omarion Hampton, Jets DST (bye-week DST)

FLEX: Adonai Mitchell, Tre Harris

SIT: Geno Smith, Justin Herbert, Braelon Allen (bye-week RB), Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Oronde Gadsden II, Keaton Mitchell, Quentin Johnston, Chargers DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bo Nix is riding a three-game hot streak -- at least 19.7 Fantasy points per game (with a 28.2 game at Arizona). He's done it on improved passing efficiency -- he's throwing a little more downfield, he's seen his completion rate rise in his past two games, and best of all, he's not throwing horizontal passes at the line of scrimmage nearly as much as he did through the first six weeks. He's also helped by an improved run game anchored by Jonah Coleman, which shouldn't change at all coming out of the bye week. Being balanced is important, but building up confidence in the pass game is a goal the Broncos can strive for against a Raiders defense that's struggled all year. Seven quarterbacks have posted at least 21 Fantasy points on Las Vegas, including Tyler Shough (31.8) and Geno Smith (22). Drew Lock had 19.6 last week thanks to a pair of touchdowns that involved busted coverage and a slow pass rush. With Jaylen Waddle back in the mix and Courtland Sutton always a red-zone option, Nix should be just fine.

MUST-START: Brock Bowers

START: Bo Nix (low-end QB), Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Waddle, Ashton Jeanty (PPR; non-PPR flex), Broncos DST

FLEX: Courtland Sutton

SIT: Fernando Mendoza, Tre Tucker, Pat Bryant, Michael Mayer, JK Dobbins, Evan Engram, Mike Washington Jr. (stash), Raiders DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

It's true that the Jaguars run defense has allowed a running back to land north of 18 PPR points in two straight games. One of those games was helped immensely by a garbage-time breakaway touchdown run (Justice Hill) and the other was boosted by a lucky checkdown pass that included four missed tackles (Tony Pollard). It's also true that Cam Skattebo is capable of breaking tackles and could always get some lucky breaks or some garbage-time gravy, but the primary reason to use him is that the Giants have come back to him as their feature rusher. And it is indeed factual that the once-dominant Jaguars run defense has let up, allowing at least 3.9 yards per rush to running backs in four straight games, but only two touchdowns were scored (one by Hill) and only eight of 66 possible runs went 10 or more yards. Adding Jordan Davis to the defensive line should help a lot, and safety Jessie Bates III has been very good against the run for years. Skattebo makes the cut as a Fantasy starter simply because he should get enough touches, including near the goal line (but not at the goal line), to be pretty good. I'd lower expectations, not only because of a run defense resurgence from the Jaguars, but because the Jaguars offense should force the game script to go against the Giants balanced approach.

MUST-START: Parker Washington, Bhayshul Tuten, Malik Nabers, Isaiah Likely

START: Trevor Lawrence, Cam Skattebo (No. 2 RB), Brenton Strange (borderline No. 1/No. 2 TE), Jaguars DST

SIT: J.J. McCarthy, Jakobi Meyers, Malachi Fields, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Giants DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ex-offensive playcaller Scott Turner reminded me this week on our YouTube show that Brian Flores is 3-0 all-time against Kyle Shanahan. In those games from 2020, 2023 and 2024, Flores blitzed the 49ers anywhere from 40 to 53% of their dropbacks. The Vikings this season are averaging a sick 72.6% blitz rate, higher than any team in the last decade. In fact, before this season, it was the 2023 Vikings, under Flores, that set the single-season high for blitz rate at 50.7%, a near 22-percentage-point difference from what Flores has called this year.

Over the last few weeks, we've seen offenses come up with clever ways to put up numbers on the Vikings defense, but it's what the Lions did in Week 8 and the Bills copied in Week 9 that figures to be a factor this week. The Lions used multiple-TE packages on all but four of Jahmyr Gibbs' carries to hammer the Vikings run defense, then the Bills copied that, though they weren't as efficient. The 49ers have two of the NFL's top run-blocking tight ends in George Kittle and Luke Farrell, and I'd expect them to use both to help pop open space for Christian McCaffrey, maybe Deebo Samuel, and Kaelon Black (who has at least 11 carries in three straight games). Minnesota's run defense has been league-average against running backs this year, both overall and when facing multiple tight ends, but in both cases they are bottom 10 in 10-yard RB run and explosive RB run rates allowed. I would expect the 49ers to lean into their run game and maybe even play up-tempo to wear down the Vikings' defense. It's something they never committed to in any of Kyle Shanahan's three previous meetings against Flores' defense. And if it's successful, then there might not be a ton of numbers left over for Brock Purdy and the other 49ers through the air -- and there might not be many even if the 49ers threw the ball anyway, since Purdy would be hyper-pressured by Flores' relentless pass rush.

MUST-START: Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson

START: Brock Purdy and Kirk Cousins (low-end No. 1 QBs), George Kittle, Aaron Jones (borderline low-end No. 2 RB), Vikings DST, 49ers DST

FLEX: Deebo Samuel, Kaelon Black (bye-week RB)

SIT: Keenan Allen (bye-week WR), Jordan Mason, Myles Price, Jauan Jennings, Gavin Bartholomew, Jordan Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Tai Felton

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cincinnati has seen an average of 34.3 pass attempts per game by opposing QBs over the last four weeks, ninth-most in the league. That's the byproduct of the Bengals themselves putting up heaps of points and forcing opponents to abandon the run. The Commanders might have Jacory Croskey-Merritt back in Week 11. Unfortunately, they've been among the least efficient rush offenses in the league, with their running backs averaging 3.7 yards per run, a stat made even uglier by Washington drawing the lowest rate of stacked boxes (eight defenders). They have eight explosive runs -- only two by Croskey-Merritt. Suffice it to say this should be a matchup for Jayden Daniels to handle the ball a lot. I'd expect the Bengals to do what everyone else does against Daniels and play a lot of zone, with a safety guarding against the run (the Bengals did exactly that against the Dolphins and Ravens earlier this year). Stefon Diggs, predictably, has been Daniels' go-to against that type of specific coverage (35.7% target per route run, 2.31 yards per route run against Cover-3). Chig Okonkwo should play a lot and remain a candidate to deliver 10 PPR points, but I wouldn't expect much more.