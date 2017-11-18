Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says bench Jared Goff, start Samaje Perine

If you're setting your Week 11 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has pinpointed exactly where every player will finish each week.

With the Fantasy Football playoffs quickly approaching, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week is Jaguars WR Marqise Lee. He's scored a touchdown in his past two games and now faces a Browns defense that has allowed at least one touchdown to opposing receivers in seven of its past nine games. Last week, the Lions' receiving core lit this D up for 249 yards and three TDs.

With RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) questionable and WR Allen Hurns (ankle) out, Lee could be the focal point of Jacksonville's offense on Sunday. He's had 14 receptions the last two weeks and SportsLine says he'll be the third-highest-scoring fantasy football WR in Week 11.



SportsLine's model is also all over Redskins RB Samaje Perine, who will have an expanded role this week after starting RB Rob Kelley was put on IR. Perine had 10 touches last week for 60 total yards and now faces the New Orleans Saints in what should be a high-scoring affair in the Superdome.

Perine is a solid RB2 this week and is only owned in 14 percent of CBS Sports leagues, so he's likely on your waiver wire right now.



One player to avoid this week: Rams QB Jared Goff against the Minnesota Vikings. Goff is currently a Top-10 Fantasy quarterback, but he should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 16.66 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the Top 15 quarterbacks.



The Vikings' defense has only allowed an opposing quarterback to eclipse 200 yards once in the past five games and has not given up more than one touchdown pass in a game since Week 3.



The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the Fantasy rankings top 10. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the Top-10, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.