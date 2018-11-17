Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Amari Cooper, sit Ben Roethlisberger

Fantasy football playoffs berths are on the line in many leagues this week, magnifying every decision for Week 11. This late in the season, you'll need proven Fantasy football rankings to navigate a minefield of injuries and byes. Is Marcus Mariota or Ryan Fitzpatrick a better replacement Tom Brady, who's off this week? Can Deshaun Watson put up big numbers against a tough Washington defense? Who starts at quarterback for the Ravens, and can you trust any Baltimore skill position player? Which Bengals receiver benefits the most with A.J. Green (toe) doubtful and John Ross (groin) questionable? Before locking in lineups this weekend, be sure to check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Seahawks RB Mike Davis even though he was only owned in 41 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Davis recorded 80 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

Sunday marks the third game for Cooper as a member of "America's Team" after he was sent packing from the Raiders in exchange for a first-round draft pick. He's had 18 total targets and a touchdown so far in Dallas and now gets a date with a porous Falcons pass defense on the fast track of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 30th in the NFL in passing yards allowed at a colossal 294.4 per game.

The Falcons just gave up three touchdowns to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, which bodes well for Cooper's chances of finding the end zone. Atlanta has been gashed for several week-winning stat lines by receivers this season, including Odell Beckham (8-143-1), Sterling Shepard (5-167), Antonio Brown (6-101-2), and Tyler Boyd (11-100). SportsLine's Week 11 Fantasy football rankings say Cooper is a rock solid WR2 this week, ahead of players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Boyd, and Alshon Jeffery.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 11.

Roethlisberger is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for over 325 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Jaguars, who boast the best pass defense in the NFL. Jacksonville has held opposing quarterbacks to under 185 passing yards in four of its last seven games.

