Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Brian Hill, sit Carson Wentz

Knowing which matchups to exploit is key to earning a victory in Fantasy football, and you can expect to see several members of the Oakland Raiders listed high in the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. That's because they take on the winless Cincinnati Bengals, who feature a porous defense ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful defensive category. That means players like Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs, Derek Carr and Tyrell Williams could be among the potential top Fantasy football picks, but how do they stack up against more traditional studs like Drew Brees, Julian Edelman and Christian McCaffrey? A reliable set of Week 11 Fantasy football rankings can help answer those questions and assist in your start-sit decisions, trade evaluations or even help you find a gem on the Fantasy football waiver wire the rest of your league missed.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, saying he'd finish as a top-16 player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Tate hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Falcons running back Brian Hill.

Hill is expected to see a major increase in his workload against the Panthers since lead back Devonta Freeman (foot) is out and backup Ito Smith (neck) is on IR. Last week against the Saints, Hill recorded 20 carries for 62 yards and a receiving touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in his last two outings and has a mouthwatering matchup on Sunday against Carolina. The Panthers are giving up an average of 136.7 yards per game on the ground, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Plus, the Panthers have been torched by backs like Aaron Jones (13-93-3), Tevin Coleman (11-105-3) and Leonard Fournette (23-108-1) already this season.

The model lists Hill as a top-10 play at his position this week even though he was owned in just two percent of leagues heading into Week 11. Start him with confidence on Sunday against the Panthers.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Bears, a game in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been effective when Philadelphia plays at home, throwing for 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in four games at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Wentz has been unable to find consistency in the Eagles' offense this season. In fact, Wentz has been held under 200 yards passing in four of his last six games. Now, Wentz and the Eagles face a Patriots defense that has given up just three passing touchdowns all season and is coming off a bye. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.