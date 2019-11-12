Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Curtis Samuel, sit Carson Wentz

Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule is here and owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 11 Fantasy football picks, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, saying he'd finish as a top-16 player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Tate hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Samuel hauled in four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown last week against the Packers and has now found the end zone in three of his last four games. The third-year receiver has been heavily involved in Carolina's aerial attack over the past month, recording 15 catches on 31 targets in his last four outings. Samuel could be in line for a week-winning day on Sunday against a Buccaneers defense that's giving up 31 points per game this season, the worst mark in the NFL. Last week, Tampa Bay gave up 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns to Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The model lists Samuel as a WR1 this week even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Buccaneers.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Bears, a game in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been effective when Philadelphia plays at home, throwing for 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in four games at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Wentz has been unable to find consistency in the Eagles' offense this season. In fact, Wentz has been held under 200 yards passing in four of his last six games. Now, Wentz and the Eagles face a Patriots defense that has given up just three passing touchdowns all season and is coming off a bye. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

