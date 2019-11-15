Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Derek Carr, sit Carson Wentz

The Fantasy football playoffs are just three weeks away in many leagues, magnifying each decision as Week 11 of the NFL schedule continues. It's more important than ever to seek out proven Fantasy football rankings to guide you. With seasons on the line, it might be time to send struggling big names like Joe Mixon, Sony Michel and Calvin Ridley to the bench in favor of players who have been more productive recently like Tyrell Williams, John Brown and Tevin Coleman. Before making the call on potential top Fantasy football picks for Week 11 such as those players or any others, be sure to see the up-to-the-minute Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from the proven simulation at SportsLine. The model can help you make all the tough start-sit, trade or Fantasy football waiver wire decisions heading into a pivotal weekend.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, saying he'd finish as a top-16 player at his position. The result: Tate hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Fantasy owners knew it would be a pivotal season for the sixth-year pro out of Fresno State, and he's been delivering recently. Carr's season-long numbers (2,202 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions) are impressive, but he's been on fire recently, throwing eight touchdowns against just one pick over the past four games.

The model is calling for week-winning numbers for Carr on Sunday against a porous Cincinnati defense that has given up the third-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Carr, who is only being started in 37 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, is SportsLine's No. 5 quarterback in its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings, ahead of fellow QBs like Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, all of whom have much higher ownership percentages.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Bears, a game in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been effective when Philadelphia plays at home, throwing for 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in four games at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Wentz has been unable to find consistency in the Eagles' offense this season. In fact, Wentz has been held under 200 yards passing in four of his last six games. Now, Wentz and the Eagles face a Patriots defense that has given up just three passing touchdowns all season and is coming off a bye. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

