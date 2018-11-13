Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Derrick Henry, sit Ben Roethlisberger

If you're setting your Week 11 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy Football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was high on Seahawks RB Mike Davis even though he was only owned in 41 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Davis recorded 80 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry has scored four touchdowns in his last three games, which includes a two-TD performance in Sunday's 34-10 victory over the Patriots. He's still available in more than 35 percent of CBS Sports leagues and has a juicy matchup against a Colts defense that's giving up almost 110 rushing yards per game. Start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 11.

Roethlisberger is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for over 325 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Jaguars, who boast the best pass defense in the NFL. Jacksonville has held opposing quarterbacks to under 185 passing yards in four of its last seven games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.