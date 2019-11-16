Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Devin Singletary, sit Carson Wentz

The 2019 Fantasy football season is in its home stretch and owners everywhere are fighting for a postseason berth. However, this week they'll be without players from the Titans, Seahawks, Giants and Packers, who are all on bye. That means no Derrick Henry, Chris Carson, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley, Aaron Rodgers or Aaron Jones. Meanwhile, Falcons running back Brian Hill and Lions running back J.D. McKissic were among the top waiver-wire additions this week with Devonta Freeman (foot) sidelined and Ty Johnson (concussion) questionable. With so many difficult start or sit decisions to make as you set your Week 11 Fantasy football picks, a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings is paramount. So be sure to consult the Week 11 Fantasy football strategy and rankings from the proven computer model from SportsLine before you lock anything in.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, saying he'd finish as a top-16 player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Tate hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bills running back Devin Singletary.

The rookie from Florida Atlantic has spent much of the season behind Frank Gore on the depth chart, receiving fewer than 10 touches in his first four appearances sandwiched around a month-long absence from a hamstring injury. However, Singletary appears to have recovered and garnered 34 total touches the past two weeks, including a breakout performance in which he posted 140 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Redskins.

This week, Singletary gets a strong matchup against a Dolphins defense that ranks 30th in rushing yards allowed. That's why the model ranks Singletary as its No. 18 running back this week despite the fact that he's only being started in 74 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Bears, a game in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been effective when Philadelphia plays at home, throwing for 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in four games at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Wentz has been unable to find consistency in the Eagles' offense this season. In fact, Wentz has been held under 200 yards passing in four of his last six games. Now, Wentz and the Eagles face a Patriots defense that has given up just three passing touchdowns all season and is coming off a bye. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.