Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Doug Martin, sit Ben Roethlisberger

Six teams are on bye this week, so your Fantasy football rankings won't list stars like James White, Nick Chubb, Julian Edelman, and Tom Brady. In fact, the entire AFC East has Week 11 off, and there are plenty of storylines to sift through as well. Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell didn't report on Tuesday, making him ineligible for the 2018 season. Backup James Conner is still in the concussion protocol, so can you trust him this week against the Jaguars' stout defense? And with Texans wideout Keke Coutee likely returning this week, how will he fit into a crowded Houston receiving core? And where should players like Ben Roethlisberger, who faces the league's top pass defense, be in your Fantasy football rankings?

Before you make the final call on who to start and who to sit this week, you'll want to see the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Seahawks RB Mike Davis even though he was only owned in 41 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Davis recorded 80 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Raiders running back Doug Martin.

Martin has recorded double-digit carries in his last three games and is coming off his best performance of the season. He rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 more yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Chargers. And he'll have a strong chance to put up big numbers this week against a Cardinals defense that gives up over 140 rushing yards per game.

Broncos running backs gashed Arizona for 131 yards and two touchdowns in Week 9, while the Vikings' Latavius Murray had a career renaissance with 155 yards and a score the week before. Be sure to get Martin in your lineup and look for a big performance from him against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Roethlisberger is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for over 325 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Jaguars, who boast the best pass defense in the NFL. Jacksonville has held opposing quarterbacks to under 185 passing yards in four of its last seven games.

