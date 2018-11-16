Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Eli Manning, sit Ben Roethlisberger

Week 11 has the potential to be a troubling week on the injury front in, so setting your lineups could be a challenge without reliable Fantasy football rankings to guide you. At running back, James Conner, Joe Mixon and Royce Freeman are all banged up. Conner, now the undisputed lead back for the Steelers after Le'Veon Bell failed to report, is in the concussion protocol, Mixon suffered a setback with his knee in practice, and Freeman has missed a month. Meanwhile at wide receiver, Cooper Kupp's season is done and A.J. Green could be out until December. And at quarterback, Joe Flacco has a hip injury and has been spiraling down Week 11 Fantasy football rankings everywhere. In his stead, Robert Griffin III or Lamar Jackson could start at quarterback on Sunday for the Ravens.

Last week, the model was high on Seahawks RB Mike Davis even though he was only owned in 41 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Davis recorded 80 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

With top-flight players like Ben Roethlisberger (at Jacksonville), Andrew Luck (vs. Tennessee) and Kirk Cousins (at Chicago) all facing difficult matchups this week, streaming Manning is a viable option. He's owned in just 39 percent of CBS Sports leagues and gets a dream matchup this week at home against the Buccaneers.

Manning is coming off a strong three-touchdown performance on the road against the 49ers and gets a sieve-like Tampa Bay defense that gives up an average of over 28 fantasy points to quarterbacks per game in standard leagues. And the threat of turnovers derailing Manning's week is practically non-existent, as the Bucs have just one interception and forced only one fumble by a quarterback all season. SportsLine's Week 11 Fantasy football rankings peg Manning as a back-end QB1 worthy of streamer consideration.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 11.

Roethlisberger is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for over 325 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Jaguars, who boast the best pass defense in the NFL. Jacksonville has held opposing quarterbacks to under 185 passing yards in four of its last seven games.

