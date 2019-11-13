Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Josh Allen, sit Carson Wentz

Fantasy football owners will have to account for four teams on a bye in Week 11. The Packers, Seahawks, Titans and Giants are all off this week, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry, Chris Carson and Saquon Barkley. Which other players should be high up in your Fantasy football rankings? Injuries to Fantasy studs have also left plenty of holes in lineups. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) was unable to play in last week's game against the Bears and his status for Detroit's matchup against the Cowboys remains uncertain. That's why you'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 11 Fantasy football rankings before locking in your players. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, while also helping make those tricky start or sit decisions. So before you finalize your Week 11 Fantasy football picks, consult the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, saying he'd finish as a top-16 player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Tate hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen failed to record a touchdown pass in Week 10 for the first time since Buffalo's Week 4 loss to the Patriots. However, he was able to do damage with his legs against the Browns, finishing with 28 rushing yards and two touchdowns. And despite not recording a touchdown pass against Cleveland, Allen still managed to set a new career-high in passing yardage (266).

Now, Allen will look to exploit a Dolphins defense that is giving up 391 yards per game to opposing offenses, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. In his last start against Miami, Allen threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 38 yards on the ground. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Allen as a top-10 play this week, even though he's being started in less than 50 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Bears, a game in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been effective when Philadelphia plays at home, throwing for 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in four games at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Wentz has been unable to find consistency in the Eagles' offense this season. In fact, Wentz has been held under 200 yards passing in four of his last six games. Now, Wentz and the Eagles face a Patriots defense that has given up just three passing touchdowns all season and is coming off a bye. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

