Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Sterling Shepard, sit Ben Roethlisberger

It's game day morning in the NFL and fans everywhere are reading the latest headlines and searching out optimal Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. Bengals wideout AJ Green is doubtful with a toe injury, but will reportedly test out his injury in warm-ups. Can you trust him if he plays? If not, how high up in your Fantasy football rankings should Tyler Boyd be? Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will reportedly return this week, giving quarterback Carson Wentz and the run game a boost in protection. Does that move up Philly's skill position players like Wentz, Zach Ertz, Wendell Smallwood, and Alshon Jeffery? Before locking in lineups this week, check out the Week 11 Fantasy football rankings and projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was high on Seahawks RB Mike Davis even though he was only owned in 41 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result: Davis recorded 80 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

As the No. 2 behind Odell Beckham Jr. in an offense that is prone to going stagnant at times, Shepard is only being started in half of CBS Sports leagues and is still available in 13 percent. However, owners are overlooking the fact that he has a dream matchup on Sunday against a sieve-like Buccaneers defense that's dead last in the league in points allowed at 32.3.

In a game where the Giants are expected to throw the ball early and often, you should feel confident that Shepard will see plenty of work. He's played every offensive snap this season and has received 14 red zone targets, seven of which were in the end zone. He should put up plenty of volume against a defense that coughed up 9-138-1 stat line to Bengals slot receiver Tyler Boyd and a 10-97-1 stat line to Jarvis Landry. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings for Week 11 say Shepard is a rock solid WR2.

And a massive shocker: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stumbles big-time this week against the Jaguars and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 11.

Roethlisberger is coming off his best performance of the season. He threw for over 325 yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Jaguars, who boast the best pass defense in the NFL. Jacksonville has held opposing quarterbacks to under 185 passing yards in four of its last seven games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top five of its Week 11 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.