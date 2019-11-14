Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Model that beat experts says start Terry McLaurin, sit Carson Wentz

With the playoffs just around the corner, owners everywhere are fighting to ensure they wind up in the winner's bracket. Finding reliable Fantasy football rankings is more important than ever. Week 11 is the second-to-last week with byes, as the Titans, Seahawks, Giants and Packers will all be receiving needed rest. However, that leaves owners without Fantasy football stars like Derrick Henry, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Aaron Jones. Meanwhile, recent injuries to fantasy-relevant players like Devonta Freeman (foot) and Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) further complicate start-sit decisions as you set your Week 11 Fantasy football picks. The best way to weather the storm is with unbiased 2019 Fantasy football rankings. So be sure to see the Week 11 Fantasy football strategy and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine before you make any moves.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, saying he'd finish as a top-16 player at his position despite being started in less than 75 percent of leagues. The result: Tate hauled in four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Jets. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its rankings for Week 11 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The rookie from Ohio State has had a strong season despite Washington's struggles, catching 32 passes for 497 yards and five touchdowns. McLaurin has managed at least 12 Fantasy points in standard leagues in half of his games this season. Plus, coming off the bye week with his college teammate Dwayne Haskins now installed as the starting quarterback should give him a chance to get back to producing the way he had earlier in the season.

Against a Jets defense that ranks 26th in passing yards allowed, that chemistry is worth taking a chance on. Just last week against the Giants, the Jets gave up 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns to Darius Slayton and four catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns to Golden Tate. That's why the model ranks McLaurin as its No. 19 wide receiver this week even though he's just the 44th-most owned receiver in CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who's thrown for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Bears, a game in which he completed 67 percent of his passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. Plus, he's been effective when Philadelphia plays at home, throwing for 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in four games at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, Wentz has been unable to find consistency in the Eagles' offense this season. In fact, Wentz has been held under 200 yards passing in four of his last six games. Now, Wentz and the Eagles face a Patriots defense that has given up just three passing touchdowns all season and is coming off a bye. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 11 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

