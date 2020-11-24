Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson had a field day against the Patriots last Sunday, throwing for 344 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards and a score in Houston's 27-20 victory. Watson is expected to be high in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings as Houston faces the Detroit Lions on NFL Thanksgiving Day 2020. Detroit's defense enters Week 12 giving up 397.4 yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Cousins completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The veteran receiver led the Texans in receiving yards last week, finishing with 85 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots. Cooks has now topped 80 yards in three of his last six games while totaling at least 60 yards five times in that stretch.

Cooks has been targeted at least eight times in five of his last six outings, and he's expected to be a main focal point on Thursday against the Lions, who are giving up an average of 258.4 passing yards per game.

Detroit has given up two or more touchdown receptions six times this season, which bodes well for Cook's Fantasy value in Week 12. SportsLine's model ranks Cooks as a top-10 option in its Week 12 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, making him a rock-solid WR1 against the Lions.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who hauled in nine passes for 104 yards last week against the Falcons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. After setting an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019, Thomas missed six games between Weeks 2 and 8 of this season due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Despite missing time, he seemed to quickly build a solid rapport with new quarterback Taysom Hill last Sunday. However, Thomas and the Saints now face a stiff test on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Denver features a top-10 passing defense, giving up just 224.8 passing yards per game. In addition, the Broncos have allowed just one receiver to eclipse 60 receiving yards over the last two games, and they've given up only one touchdown reception during that span. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Thomas is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12.

