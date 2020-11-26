Players like Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Dalvin Cook will be high up in many Fantasy football rankings regardless of their matchup. However, deciding on players like Corey Davis, Emmanuel Sanders and Baker Mayfield can be tougher calls that could come down to their Fantasy football matchups. That's where a reliable set of Week 12 Fantasy football picks can help you make tough start-sit decisions.

Is Davis, who hauled in five passes for 113 yards last week against the Ravens, a strong pick this week as the Titans take on an Indianapolis defense that's giving up just 298.1 yards per game this season? How should every player factor into your Week 12 Fantasy football strategy? Before locking in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Cousins completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 12

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. He caught seven of 11 targets for 127 yards in Carolina's 20-0 victory over the Lions last Sunday. Moore paced the Panthers in receiving yards and targets and displayed a strong connection with quarterback P.J. Walker, who started in place of the injured Teddy Bridgewater (knee).

It was just the second time this season that Moore has eclipsed the 100-yard receiving mark, but SportsLine's model likes his chances of doing so again this week when the Panthers square off against the Vikings.

Minnesota's defense enters Sunday's clash allowing 260.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. That bodes well for Moore, who has caught at least one touchdown pass in two of his last three games on the road. The model projects Moore to finish as a top-15 option, making him a solid WR2 in your Week 12 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who hauled in nine passes for 104 yards last week against the Falcons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. After setting an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019, Thomas missed six games between Weeks 2 and 8 of this season due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Despite missing time, he seemed to quickly build a solid rapport with new quarterback Taysom Hill last Sunday. However, Thomas and the Saints now face a stiff test on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Denver features a top-10 passing defense, giving up just 224.8 passing yards per game. In addition, the Broncos have allowed just one receiver to eclipse 60 receiving yards over the last two games, and they've given up only one touchdown reception during that span. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Thomas is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12.

How to set your Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.