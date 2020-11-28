Last week, the Baltimore Ravens' defense bottled up Titans running back Derrick Henry for three quarters. However, the All-Pro grinds on defenders with his 247-pound frame and wound up carrying the ball 10 times for 89 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter and overtime. Even with a tough matchup against a stout Colts defense, Henry will be one of the top players in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

Ronald Jones owners will face a more difficult start-sit decision in Week 12. Jones followed up a career-high 192 yards against the Panthers in Week 10 with just 24 against the Rams last week. Should he be among your Week 12 Fantasy football picks against the Rams on Sunday? Before locking in your Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Cousins completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 12

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Giants running back Wayne Gallman. Over his last four games, Gallman has touched the ball 62 times for 253 scrimmage yards and scored five touchdowns.

Now, Gallman faces a Bengals defense that ranks 31st in yards allowed per carry (5.0). Gallman doesn't have the burst to run away from defenders and doesn't make many defenders miss in the open field. However, he's become a dependable option for the Giants.

With New York favored by 5.5 over Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati, the model knows the game script should work in Gallman's favor. In fact, he's a top-12 option even though he's being started in less than five percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who hauled in nine passes for 104 yards last week against the Falcons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. After setting an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019, Thomas missed six games between Weeks 2 and 8 of this season due to ankle and hamstring injuries. Despite missing time, he seemed to quickly build a solid rapport with new quarterback Taysom Hill last Sunday. However, Thomas and the Saints now face a stiff test on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Denver features a top-10 passing defense, giving up just 224.8 passing yards per game. In addition, the Broncos have allowed just one receiver to eclipse 60 receiving yards over the last two games, and they've given up only one touchdown reception during that span. With such a tough matchup on Sunday, Thomas is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12.

How to set your Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory?