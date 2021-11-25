After missing nearly six weeks because of a hamstring injury, Christian McCaffrey has been back in the Panthers' lineup for three games. Owners who spent the No. 1 overall pick on the do-it-all running back are finally getting the production they'd hoped. McCaffrey has touched the ball 56 times in the last three weeks combined and produced 386 scrimmage yards. He even played 90 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps last week and has comfortably reclaimed a spot near the top of the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings.

However, Saquon Barkley owners haven't been quite as lucky, as the Giants running back returned from an ankle sprain after six weeks off to produce just 56 yards on 12 touches against the Buccaneers. The Giants have a much better matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, but can you trust Barkley as one of your Week 12 Fantasy football picks? Before you lock in your Week 12 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bengals running back Joe Mixon, saying he'd finish as a top-five running back for the week. The result: Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a Bengals win.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After San Francisco spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Trey Lance, Garoppolo looked like he'd be out of a job by this point in the season, but he's been playing well since returning from a calf injury.

Garoppolo is 76-of-109 (69.7 percent) for 1,006 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception in his last four games and has also rushed for two scores. Garoppolo should be able to take advantage of a Minnesota pass defense that ranks 20th and is coming off a game in which it gave up 385 passing yards and four touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers. That's why the model ranks Garoppolo as a top-10 option at quarterback this week.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was started in 74 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Tannehill has reinvented himself since taking over as Tennessee's starter in the middle of the 2019 season, but much of his success has been predicated on the Titans' ability to run the ball, which has been tough since Derrick Henry (foot) got hurt.

Tannehill has averaged just 6.4 yards per pass attempt in the three weeks since Henry was hurt and last week when the Titans were forced to throw often while playing from behind, it was a struggle. Tannehill threw four interceptions and averaged just 6.2 yards per pass attempt despite completing 67.3 percent of his throws. He'll take on the Patriots on Sunday, who rank No. 3 in the NFL in total defense, which is why the model ranks Tannehill outside its top 25 options at quarterback in Week 12.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

