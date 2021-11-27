Mac Jones has been the talk of the NFL as the New England Patriots make their ascent out of their early-season doldrums and into first place in the AFC East. He's risen up the Fantasy football rankings, but should he be among your Fantasy football picks in Week 12, when the Patriots host the Titans. The Patriots' defense and running backs have played significant roles in the team's improvement, so how should they fit into your Fantasy football strategy?

Jones has been efficient, especially compared to other rookie quarterbacks, but has only gone over 300 passing yards in a game once this season. Cutting through the noise to project his performance for the second half of the season is where the right Fantasy football projections model comes in handy. Before you lock in your Week 12 Fantasy football picks, be sure to check out the Week 12 Fantasy football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home emptyhanded.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bengals running back Joe Mixon, saying he'd finish as a top-five running back for the week. The result: Mixon rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a Bengals win. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Week 12 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. He is averaging over five yards per attempt in his last three games. Even if Damien Harris continues to be the starter, the Patriots showed last week that they will split carries between the two backs.

Stevenson, a rookie out of Oklahoma, only saw double-digit carries once in the team's first seven games, but he's had double-digit carries the last three weeks, a major reason Stevenson ranks just behind Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. SportsLine's model says he'll top 60 yards from scrimmage and a strong chance at a touchdown.

And a massive shocker: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was started in 74 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 25 at his position. Tannehill has reinvented himself since taking over as Tennessee's starter in the middle of the 2019 season, but much of his success has been predicated on the Titans' ability to run the ball, which has been tough since Derrick Henry (foot) got hurt.

Tannehill has averaged just 6.4 yards per pass attempt in the three weeks since Henry was hurt and last week when the Titans were forced to throw often while playing from behind, it was a struggle. Tannehill threw four interceptions and averaged just 6.2 yards per pass attempt despite completing 67.3 percent of his throws. He'll take on the Patriots on Sunday, who rank No. 3 in the NFL in total defense, which is why the model ranks Tannehill outside its top 25 options at quarterback in Week 12.

How to set Week 12 Fantasy football rankings

