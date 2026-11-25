The Fantasy football playoffs are fast approaching, and with all 32 NFL teams in action in Week 12, lineup decisions aren't getting any easier. A loaded Thanksgiving slate, lingering injuries and evolving offensive roles present Fantasy managers with plenty to consider. While a full player pool offers more flexibility, it also forces managers to reconsider whether some of their usual starters still warrant a spot in their lineups.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 12 matchup breakdown comes in. From defensive coverages and pass-rush pressure to backfield workloads and target distribution, Dave examines the factors that could dictate Fantasy production. Whether you're weighing Emmett Johnson's upside, navigating Tyler Warren's declining production or deciding which quarterbacks to trust, we've got you covered with start/sit recommendations for every matchup.

Dave Richard's Week 12 rankings: Top 150 | QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jordan Love has posted north of 24 Fantasy points (six-point pass TDs) in just three games this year, and in all three he was pressured on less than 39.4% of his dropbacks. That's not going to quite be the case against Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and the Rams, even if he has some of his starting O-linemen back. In the two games since Garrett's return, the Rams have totaled nine sacks and had a minimum sack rate of 10% -- and that's without blitzing much. That drives down the upside for Love, and it should also be mentioned that Tucker Kraft has a pitiful 13.5% target per route and 0.95 yards per route run rates when Love is pressured. The Rams have been fantastic at limiting tight end production all season and make Kraft a risky Fantasy choice.

Matthew Stafford has been among the league's fastest gunslingers this season and thus isn't affected by pass rush pressure unless it's quick. Not having two of his starting five offensive linemen -- both interior linemen -- should mean even more of an emphasis on quick throws. It's also worth noting that Stafford's average depth of throw has shrunk considerably since Week 5, and of the 13 passing touchdowns he's thrown since then, only one has come from outside of the red zone (and it was from 22 yards out against the Cardinals). The nine red-zone passing TDs the Packers have allowed ranks tied for ninth-best in the league this season, and their pass rush certainly has potential to get quick pressure on Stafford with Micah Parsons coming back. The quick-pass game Stafford will employ should benefit the target volume of his tight ends and running backs more than his receivers; the Packers' zone-heavy scheme should also encourage those throws. If the game is close, then Kyren Williams is the best running back to see extended touches, and Tyler Higbee is the Rams' runaway leader in tight end receiving stats and metrics, including route depth and average depth of target. You might start those guys with reasonable confidence, but the difficult circumstances for Stafford sink his chances of having a strong game.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Detroit had just a 20% pass rush pressure rate without blitzing last week, its second-lowest mark of the year. That's not surprising considering Aidan Hutchinson going on the shelf for the season. And because the Lions really don't blitz all that often, it's reasonable to think Caleb Williams will be able to get some good numbers against what's been a shaky pass defense. Williams' play when pressured has been up and down all year, including last week. But also, as proven last week, when he's not pressured, he can make some flawless throws downfield. The Bears offensive line allowed a pass rush pressure rate of 33.3% or lower against the Seahawks and Saints this month, with the Saints blitzing 44% of their plays; the Bucs had to blitz 63% of the time just to get a 46% pass rush pressure rate on Williams (and it worked since he threw four INTs). Chicago has won four straight against the Lions, and Detroit's gone heavy on the blitz just once in those games. Williams should be in position to play well on Thanksgiving. And for what it's worth, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland have been his most targeted pass-catchers when he hasn't been pressured.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The Cowboys pass defense might be on the verge of finding itself after using James Houston more in passing situations. He and, obviously, Quinnen Williams have helped the Cowboys rush the quarterback more effectively without having to blitz as much; last week, the results included an outstanding 50% pass rush pressure rate with just four rushers (non-blitz). Dallas has history with Joe Milton III, who, through two games, has not been a good passer overall and has just a 60% catchable-throw rate when pressured. DeVonta Smith had 12 targets last week, none of which came when Milton was pressured and four of which were off-target. I'd love to bank on Smith and Milton getting on the same page, but if this Dallas pass rush is going to affect Milton, then it could be another week of high volume and lower chances at huge stats for Smith.

Dallas Goedert is in an even worse spot: Overall, he's catching a target from Milton on 12.7% of his routes, but that percentage was an ugly 5.6% (one target!) last week. And when Milton's been pressured through two games, Goedert has seen one target total. One. Dallas has been about league average in PPR points allowed to tight ends both on the season and in the past four weeks, so it's hard to buy into Goedert exploding with Milton, even given his decent recent history against the Cowboys (none of which came with Milton at QB).

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The last time Jaylen Warren ran wild was in Week 8, when the Steelers built an early lead on the ground against the Browns and didn't let up all game. In the two games since, they've basically ignored the run game as soon as they've fallen behind by at least a touchdown, the evidence of which is in Warren's touch numbers under that scoring circumstance -- no more than six carries in either game. Mike McCarthy said this week that the Steelers need to run the ball better and more often, and maybe it'll be easier for him to call more runs without having to appease a future Hall of Fame QB. But Fantasy managers shouldn't bank on that happening all game long, and even if it did, how much work might Warren lose out to Rico Dowdle? And it's not like Denver's offense has been weak, as they've scored at least 26 points in four straight games. That could mean more pass plays called once they fall behind. Warren's upside is obvious, but given the Steelers' issues at quarterback, on defense and along the offensive line, I'd hesitate to call him anything more than a risky No. 2 Fantasy option.

There's a downgrade in quarterback from current-day Aaron Rodgers to Mason Rudolph, but it's not by much. Rodgers averaged 9.3 yards downfield per throw with an 18.3% deep throw rate and a time-to-throw average of 2.85 seconds until Week 5, when he began going much shorter with his throws (5.8 yards downfield and an 11.1% deep throw rate) and got the ball out faster (2.6 seconds). These latter numbers are in line -- if not even smaller -- than what Rudolph has produced over the past two seasons in mop-up play. Rudolph also has career tendencies of leaning on his running backs (22% target rate) and tight ends (23%), both of which are perfect given the deficiencies in Denver's pass defense. But again, that's right where Rodgers was this season (21% to his RBs, 23% to his TEs). Maybe Rudolph can evade pass rush pressure better than Rodgers and lets a few more passes fly downfield, but it's tough to see him as any sort of upgrade for anyone in the Steelers offense.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em