Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Baker Mayfield, sit Dak Prescott

Week 12 of the 2019 NFL schedule is officially upon us, and owners everywhere are frantically searching for Fantasy football rankings for the NFL's next round of games. If you're setting your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the Fantasy football waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying he'd finish as a top-six player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: Allen threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 56 rushing yards and another score against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield completed 17-of-32 pass attempts for two touchdowns last week against the Steelers and has now thrown two touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has also scored a rushing touchdown in two of his last four outings. Mayfield could be in line for another big day on Sunday against a Dolphins defense that's being gashed for 394.3 yards per game by opposing offenses. Last week, Miami gave up over 300 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns to Allen.

The model lists Mayfield as a high-end QB1 this week even though he's being started in less than 25 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues. Start him with confidence this week against the Dolphins.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20.

Prescott is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a game in which he completed 29-of-46 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last three outings, Prescott has put up impressive numbers. During that span, the fourth-year signal caller has thrown for 1,098 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, two of those games came against the Giants and Lions, two teams that rank near the bottom in total defense. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys visit a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

