Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Calvin Ridley, sit Dak Prescott

Week 12 of the 2019 NFL schedule is the final one impacted by byes, as the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs are all off. That makes it an extremely tough week at running back when finalizing your Fantasy football rankings, as Dalvin Cook, Damien Williams, Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler, Kenyan Drake and David Johnson are all off, while Marlon Mack (hand), Devonta Freeman (foot) and Matt Breida (ankle) all look unlikely to play. Even with Derrick Henry, Chris Carson, Aaron Jones and Saquon Barkley all coming back from byes, there are going to be plenty of difficult start-sit decisions to make as you set your Week 12 Fantasy football picks. A reliable set of 2019 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you're fielding the optimal roster. So before you set your lineup, scope out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying he'd finish as a top-six player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: Allen threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 56 rushing yards and another score against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Ridley caught eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown a week ago against the Panthers and now faces a Buccaneers defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed and passing touchdowns allowed. Sterling Shepard (7-100-1), Cooper Kupp (9-121-1), Robert Woods (13-164), Michael Thomas (11-182-2, 8-114-1), Tyler Lockett (13-152-2), D.K. Metcalf (6-123-1) and Christian Kirk (6-138-3) have all laid siege to the Buccaneers' secondary this season. That's why the model ranks Ridley as its No. 5 wide receiver in Week 12 despite the fact that he's only being started in 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20.

Prescott is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a game in which he completed 29-of-46 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last three outings, Prescott has put up impressive numbers. During that span, the fourth-year signal caller has thrown for 1,098 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, two of those games came against the Giants and Lions, two teams that rank near the bottom in total defense. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys visit a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

