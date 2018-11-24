Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Chris Herndon, sit Greg Olsen

It's been a wild 2018 Fantasy football season, with record-shattering scoring. Week 12 promises more of the same, if you know where to look. Whether you're on the brink of a playoff spot or are fighting for seeding, you need reliable Fantasy football rankings to navigate this week's player pool, which is thin with two of the most prolific teams in the NFL on bye. The Rams and Chiefs getting a breather after their epic showdown last week on Monday Night Football, so owners of Todd Gurley, Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and company will be looking for capable replacements in their lineups. Before you hit the waiver wire, make any last-minute trades, or move players from the bench to the starting lineup, check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, saying he'd finish as a top-15 running back. The result: Lindsay exploded for 106 total yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Jets tight end Chris Herndon.

It's been a tough season at tight end, with only a few trustworthy starting options on a weekly basis. That has made streaming a realistic option at the position, and Herndon is viable in Week 12 since he is owned in just 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

He faces the Patriots, who have given up huge outputs to tight ends this season. Bears tight end Trey Burton had nine catches for 126 yards and a score against New England, while Colts tight end Eric Ebron had nine receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. On the season, New England has yielded seven touchdowns to tight ends, including six in their last six games. The model says he's a rock solid TE1 in Week 12 and a confident plug-and-play.

And a massive shocker: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen stumbles big-time this week against the Seahawks and barely cracks the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 12.

Olsen has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Seahawks, who have given up just four touchdowns to the tight end position all season. The Seahawks have also held opposing tight ends under 30 yards receiving in five of their last six games.

