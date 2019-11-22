Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Model that beat experts says start DeVante Parker, sit Dak Prescott

Week 12 of the NFL schedule is one of the most pivotal slates of the season. The Chiefs, Vikings, Cardinals and Chargers are all on a bye, cutting down star power and forcing players everywhere to re-think their Fantasy football rankings. But with the playoffs on the line for many Fantasy owners, it's critical to utilize the optimal Fantasy football strategy this week when you're looking to replace players who are off like Patrick Mahomes, Keenan Allen, Dalvin Cook and Travis Kelce, or others who are injured like JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion, knee). That's where the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings and Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine comes in. These computer-generated rankings and projections can help you make the tough start-sit decisions, find players on the Fantasy football waiver wire or free agency pool and dominate this pivotal week.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying he'd finish as a top-six player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: Allen threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 56 rushing yards and another score against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, who has gone off for huge numbers recently. He put up a 7-135 line against tough Buffalo defense in Week 11 and hung a solid 5-69 receiving line on the Colts in Week 10. In total, he's had 40 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns on the season. Two of those scores have come in the past five games.

The model likes him this week against a mediocre Browns defense that ranks 17th in the NFL in points allowed per game (22.8). SportsLine's model ranks Parker at No. 21 in its Week 12 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings, a solid WR2, much higher than his ownership rank (45th) implies. He's only owned in 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues and is being started in just 40 percent of them.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20.

Prescott is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a game in which he completed 29-of-46 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last three outings, Prescott has put up impressive numbers. During that span, the fourth-year signal caller has thrown for 1,098 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, two of those games came against the Giants and Lions, two teams that rank near the bottom in total defense. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys visit a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

