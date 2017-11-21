Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Dion Lewis, bench Jared Cook

If you're setting your Week 12 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades before your deadline, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has pinpointed exactly where every player will finish each week.

With the Fantasy Football playoffs quickly approaching, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



A player the model loves this week: Patriots RB Dion Lewis. He's scored a touchdown in his past two games and now faces a Dolphins defense that has allowed two touchdowns to opposing running backs in two of the last three games. Two weeks ago on Monday Night Football, the Panthers gashed Miami for 201 yards and two touchdowns.



SportsLine's model is also all over Broncos RB Devontae Booker. Booker had almost 100 yards from scrimmage against the Bengals last week and now faces a Raiders defense that's 17th in rushing yards allowed (113.8 yards per game). Oakland has already given up huge fantasy days to LeSean McCoy (151 yards, 1 TD), Melvin Gordon (83-1), and Javorius Allen (73-1).



One player to avoid this week: Raiders TE Jared Cook against the Denver Broncos. Cook is a top-10 Fantasy Football tight end, but should be firmly on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have just 5.4 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top 15 tight ends.



The Broncos' defense kept Cook in-check the last time these two teams played, only allowing him to catch three passes for 46 yards.



The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the Fantasy Football rankings top 10. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.