Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Duke Johnson, sit Greg Olsen

The Rams and Chiefs are both on bye this week, so you'll be without several of the league's highest-scoring players in Week 12 like Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt, Tyreek Hill, Jared Goff, and Todd Gurley.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, saying he'd finish as a top-15 running back. The result: Lindsay exploded for 106 total yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Browns running back Duke Johnson.

Johnson has settled in to the new offensive scheme run by Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland's former running backs coach, after the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Johnson has scored three touchdowns in his last two games and gets a dream matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals have allowed at least 34 points in three of their last four games, giving up week-winning outputs to the Saints (51 points), Bucs (34), and Chiefs (45). Plus, Johnson will be fresh coming off his bye. He's still available in 15 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and the model says he'll finish ahead of running backs like Dalvin Cook, Tarik Cohen and LeSean McCoy. Be sure to get Johnson in your lineup and look for a big performance against Cincinnati on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen stumbles big-time this week against the Seahawks and barely cracks the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 12.

Olsen has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Seahawks, who have given up just four touchdowns to the tight end position all season. The Seahawks have also held opposing tight ends under 30 yards receiving in five of their last six games.

