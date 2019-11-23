Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Jameis Winston, sit Dak Prescott

There are plenty of tough questions for owners as they set their lineups this week. Should you go with a proven option like Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for just one yard against the Jets in his last outing, or roll the dice on a low-owned, high-upside player like Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who's scored a touchdown in three consecutive games? Is a player like 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who's recorded over 100 receiving yards in his last two outings, safe to rely on with your Week 12 Fantasy football picks? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before finalizing their Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. With so much uncertainty and so much at stake as the playoffs approach, be sure to see the current Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying he'd finish as a top-six player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: Allen threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 56 rushing yards and another score against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Despite having thrown a whopping 18 interceptions this season, Winston has put up strong Fantasy numbers over his last eight games. In fact, Winston is averaging 23.3 points in CBS Sports leagues during that span. Plus, he's thrown for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in three of his last four outings.

Now, Winston will look to exploit a Falcons defense that is giving up 261.7 yards per game through the air, the seventh-worst mark in the NFL. Another statistic working in Winston's favor is that Atlanta has given up multiple touchdown passes in six of its last eight games. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Winston as a top-10 play this week, despite the fact that he's being started in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20.

Prescott is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a game in which he completed 29-of-46 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last three outings, Prescott has put up impressive numbers. During that span, the fourth-year signal caller has thrown for 1,098 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, two of those games came against the Giants and Lions, two teams that rank near the bottom in total defense. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys visit a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.