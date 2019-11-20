Fantasy Football Rankings Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Jarvis Landry, sit Dak Prescott

Four teams loaded with studs are on bye in Week 12, throwing a wrench into Fantasy football rankings everywhere. The Chiefs, Vikings, Chargers and Cardinals all have a bye this week, which means owners will need to fill the holes left by Patrick Mahomes, Dalvin Cook, Melvin Gordon, Travis Kelce and Kyler Murray. Injuries to Fantasy studs have also left plenty of holes, forcing tough Fantasy football picks this week. Colts running back Marlon Mack suffered a right hand fracture and will miss Indianapolis' matchup against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, while Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper barely played 50 percent of snaps last week while fighting a knee injury. That's why you'll want to see SportsLine's Week 12 Fantasy football rankings before locking in your lineups. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, Fantasy football waiver wire claims, and tricky start-sit decisions.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying he'd finish as a top-six player at his position despite being started in less than 70 percent of leagues. The result: Allen threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 56 rushing yards and another score against the Dolphins. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 12 of the NFL season. One player the model loves this week: Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry hauled in 4-of-7 targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's victory over the Steelers last Thursday. Landry has now scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, and with an advantageous matchup on tap, Landry is expected to remain heavily involved in Cleveland's passing attack against the Dolphins, who are giving up 30.5 points per game to opposing offenses and just sent two safeties to IR. Plus, the veteran wide receiver has been targeted at least 10 times in three of his last four games. The model ranks Landry as a top-10 wide receiver in Week 12 despite the fact that he's being started in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who's thrown for over 3,200 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20.

Prescott is coming off one of his best performances of the season, a game in which he completed 29-of-46 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last three outings, Prescott has put up impressive numbers. During that span, the fourth-year signal caller has thrown for 1,098 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

However, two of those games came against the Giants and Lions, two teams that rank near the bottom in total defense. Now, Prescott and the Cowboys visit a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 12 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

