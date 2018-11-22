Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Marlon Mack, sit Greg Olsen

The Week 13 NFL schedule features 15 games, and there has already been plenty of injury news to factor in before setting your lineups. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appears on track to return this week after missing the last three games with back and ankle injuries, but should he be high up in your Fantasy football rankings? Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who has been suffering from a groin injury, didn't practice to start the week, so is he a must-fade? And with Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) looking iffy for Sunday's tilt with the Patriots, should you fire up New England's defense in all formats? Before you set your lineups on this critical week, check out the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. The model was also closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, saying he'd finish as a top-15 running back. The result: Lindsay exploded for 106 total yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its latest Week 12 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Colts running back Marlon Mack.

Mack enters Week 12 averaging 18 rushing attempts over his last four games and has scored five total touchdowns during that span. He has also recorded at least 125 yards on the ground in two of his last four outings and gets a dream matchup at home against the Dolphins this week. The Dolphins are giving up 4.8 yards per carry and were just torched by Packers running back Aaron Jones for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

The model is projecting Mack to finish as a top 10 running back this week, ahead of players like Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon and James White. Be sure to get him in your lineup and look for a week-winning performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen stumbles big-time this week against the Seahawks and barely cracks the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 12.

Olsen has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Seahawks, who have given up just four touchdowns to the tight end position all season. The Seahawks have also held opposing tight ends under 30 yards receiving in five of their last six games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You absolutely need to see it before you lock in your lineups.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.