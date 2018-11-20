Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 12: Model that beat experts says start Tre'Quan Smith, sit Greg Olsen

If you're setting your Week 12 Fantasy football lineups, thinking about trades, trying to figure out who to start and who to sit, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, saying he'd finish as a top 15 running back. The result: Lindsay exploded for 106 total yards and two touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 12 Fantasy football rankings One player the model loves this week: Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

Smith has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games and absolutely went off against the Eagles last Sunday, recording 10 receptions for 157 yards and a score. He's still available in nearly 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues and has a juicy matchup this week against a porous Falcons defense that is giving up almost 300 passing yards per game. Start him with confidence and watch the points rain down.

And a massive shocker: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen stumbles big-time this week against the Seahawks and barely cracks the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 12.

Olsen has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle against the Seahawks, who have given up just four touchdowns to the tight end position all season. The Seahawks have also held opposing tight ends under 30 yards receiving in five of their last six games.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings.

