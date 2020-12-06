Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to dominate defenses, as the former Alabama product leads the league with 1,257 rushing yards in an effort to earn back-to-back rushing titles. Henry rumbled for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries last week against the Colts last week, his third multi-touchdown effort of the season and the fifth time he has earned over 20 carries in his last seven games. Should Henry be the top running back in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings?

Can Henry continue to pile up yards against a Browns defense that ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards allowed at just 108.2 per game, or are there running backs in Week 13 that face more advantageous Fantasy football matchups? A reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football picks and rankings can help answer critical start-sit questions. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Washington running back Antonio Gibson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 13

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. The former undrafted free agent from West Colorado came off injured reserve against the Bills last week, piling up 129 yards from scrimmage on 25 touches in his first action since Week 4.

Ekeler caught 11 of his 16 targets for 85 yards against Buffalo and added 14 carries for 44 yards. The Chargers clearly consider Ekeler 100 percent, as he earned seven more carries than backup Joshua Kelley. SportsLine predicts Ekeler will turn in another strong performance against the Patriots and their subpar rushing defense, ranking him in the top 10 running backs in Week 13.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who hauled in six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Cooper has led Dallas in receiving yards the last two weeks, recording 12 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown during that stretch.

Despite the drop-off in Dallas' offensive production since Dak Prescott (ankle) was hurt, Cooper is still on pace for the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

However, Cooper and the Cowboys face a stiff test on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore ranks in the top 10 in both total defense and passing defense, and the Ravens have given up just 15 passing touchdowns all season. With such a tough matchup against Baltimore this week, Cooper is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13.

How to set your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

