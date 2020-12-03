The Fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner, which means a win in Week 13 could go a long way in determining whether your team makes the postseason. In order to have the best chance of securing a victory, you'll need a reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. They'll be able to help you decide which players to start and which players to leave on your bench. A number of players from the Packers could be among the Week 13 Fantasy football picks since Green Bay leads the league in points per game (31.7) this season.

However, the Packers will have a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles, a defense that ranks eighth in passing yards per game allowed (210.7). How will that tough matchup affect players like Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Washington running back Antonio Gibson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 13

One player the model is extremely high on this week: Bears running back David Montgomery. Chicago's running back is coming off his best performance of the season, rushing for 103 yards on 11 carries. He also caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in Chicago's blowout loss against the Packers.

Montgomery has now posted at least 100 combined yards in two of his last three games and should continue to provide volume this week against the Lions. Detroit's defense is giving up 133.4 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That bodes well for Montgomery's Fantasy value in Week 13, so confidently lock him in your Fantasy football lineups.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who hauled in six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Cooper has led Dallas in receiving yards the last two weeks, recording 12 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown during that stretch. Despite the drop-off in Dallas' offensive production since Dak Prescott (ankle) was hurt, Cooper is still on pace for the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

However, Cooper and the Cowboys face a stiff test on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore ranks in the top 10 in both total defense and passing defense, and the Ravens have given up just 15 passing touchdowns all season. With such a tough matchup against Baltimore this week, Cooper is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13.

How to set your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

