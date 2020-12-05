Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been a disappointment for Fantasy owners throughout the season. However, the former LSU standout had a breakout performance last Sunday, finishing with eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown. Landry topped 100 yards and scored for the first time this season. Where should he be in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings against a Tennessee defense that's giving up 268.5 passing yards per game?

How does Landry stack up against other potential Fantasy football picks like Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen? And where should his QB, Baker Mayfield, be in your Week 13 Fantasy football quarterback rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Washington running back Antonio Gibson, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now, the model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has revealed its Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football picks for Week 13

One player the model is extremely high on this week: 49ers running back Raheem Mostert. He carried the ball 16 times for 43 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets during last Sunday's 23-20 win over the Rams. It was Mostert's first appearance since mid-October and he quickly made his presence felt with a rushing TD in the first quarter.

After a strong showing in his first start back, Mostert is expected to have a bigger impact on Monday Night Football against the Bills. Buffalo's defense is giving up 129.6 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL. That bodes well for Mostert, who enters Monday night's matchup averaging over five yards per carry.

The model is projects Mostert to finish as a top-10 option in its Week 13 Fantasy football running back rankings, a rock-solid RB1.

And a massive shocker: Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who hauled in six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown last week against Washington, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. Cooper has led Dallas in receiving yards the last two weeks, recording 12 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown during that stretch. Despite the drop-off in Dallas' offensive production since Dak Prescott (ankle) was hurt, Cooper is still on pace for the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

However, Cooper and the Cowboys face a stiff test on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore ranks in the top 10 in both total defense and passing defense, and the Ravens have given up just 15 passing touchdowns all season. With such a tough matchup against Baltimore this week, Cooper is a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13.

How to set your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.