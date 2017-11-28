Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says bench Ben Roethlisberger, start Rex Burkhead

Week 13 can make or break your Fantasy Football playoff hopes. If you're setting your Week 13 lineups, thinking about trades before your late deadline, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

When it comes to ranking players, their model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking. And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has best pinpointed where every player will finish each week.

With the Fantasy Football playoffs right around the corner, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

A player the model loves this week: Patriots RB Rex Burkhead. He's coming off a solid Week 12 performance that saw him score two touchdowns and now faces a Bills defense that has allowed nine touchdowns to opposing running backs in the past four games. A few weeks ago, the Saints gashed them for 298 yards and five touchdowns.

Get Burkhead in your Fantasy lineup and watch the points roll in. He's firmly on the RB2 radar.

SportsLine's model is also all over Chargers TE Hunter Henry. Henry caught five passes for 76 yards and a touchdown last week against the Cowboys and now faces a Browns defense that has allowed an opposing tight end to score in four straight games. He's a shoo-in TE1 in Week 13.

One player to avoid this week: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Big Ben is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback, but he should be firmly on your bench. He's projected to have just 16.54 Fantasy points, a number that will put him outside the top-15 quarterbacks.

Cincinnati's defense ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game and has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw more than one touchdown in the past four games.

The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the Fantasy Football rankings top 10. No one is talking about him and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that's been crushing experts, and find out.