Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Dallas Goedert, sit Deshaun Watson

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has had an up-and-down season, throwing for 2,721 yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. However, Mayfield has seen a resurgence during the Browns' three-game winning streak, going for 758 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception during that span. How high should he be in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? Meanwhile, Browns running back Nick Chubb continues to dominate in his second season, rushing for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns, while wide receiver Jarvis Landry has scored five touchdowns in his last four games. But playing against a stout Steelers defense, can you trust any Browns players with your Fantasy football picks? Before locking in your lineups, you'll want to view SportsLine's latest Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, while also helping make those tricky start or sit decisions and navigating the Fantasy football waiver wire.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

Despite recording just 32 receiving yards in Sunday's loss against Seattle, Goedert was targeted eight times and hauled in seven receptions. Plus, the second-year tight end has recorded a touchdown reception in three of his last five games. Now, Goedert will look to exploit a Dolphins defense that is giving up 31.5 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL. Another statistic working in Goedert's favor is that Miami has given up a whopping six touchdown receptions over its last two games. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Goedert as a top-10 play this week, despite the fact that he's being started in less than 60 percent of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues.

Winston and the Buccaneers get the reeling Jaguars in Week 13, a team that has given up 101 total points in three straight losses. SportsLine projects Winston to be a top-10 quarterback in Week 13, even though he's being started in less than 70 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's thrown for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 QBs. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Watson is coming off a solid performance against the Colts, a game in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, he's been sensational when Houston plays at home, throwing for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception in five games at NRG Stadium.

However, Watson has been unable to find consistency in the Texans' offense. In fact, Watson has been held under 210 yards passing in two of his last three games. Now, Watson and the Texans will face a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

