Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Darius Slayton, sit Deshaun Watson

With several teams starting to fade from contention for the NFL Playoffs, Fantasy football owners now have to account for how changing priorities might impact how players are used. Todd Gurley's workload has varied from week-to-week based on opponent, but with the Rams hoping to see a return to his pre-playoff form from last year, would they consider using Gurley less and getting Darrell Henderson more involved? And are there major changes in store for the Chargers that might impact Fantasy football strategy as they approach statistical elimination? With plenty of difficult start-sit decisions based on NFL injuries and the latest depth chart movement, a reliable set of Fantasy football rankings is the best way to make sure your lineup is optimized. So be sure to see the latest Week 13 Fantasy football picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before setting your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Giants rookie wide receiver Darius Slayton. The fifth-round pick out of Auburn has 31 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns this season and been targeted 21 total times the last two games he has played.

Slayton torched the Jets for 10 catches, 121 yards and two touchdowns and still produced a respectable four-catch, 67-yard day against a solid Bears secondary last week. Now, he'll go up against a leaky Packers defense that ranks 23rd in the NFL in passing yards allowed and has given up big days to receivers like Amari Cooper (11-226-1), Michael Gallup (7-113-1), Kenny Golladay (5-121) and D.J. Moore (9-120) this season. That's why the model ranks Slayton as the No. 22 wide receiver in Week 13, a WR2, despite the fact that he's still available in 38 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Winston and the Buccaneers get the reeling Jaguars in Week 13, a team that has given up 101 total points in three straight losses. SportsLine projects Winston to be a top-10 quarterback in Week 13, even though he's being started in less than 70 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's thrown for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 QBs. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Watson is coming off a solid performance against the Colts, a game in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, he's been sensational when Houston plays at home, throwing for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception in five games at NRG Stadium.

However, Watson has been unable to find consistency in the Texans' offense. In fact, Watson has been held under 210 yards passing in two of his last three games. Now, Watson and the Texans will face a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.