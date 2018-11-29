Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start DJ Moore, sit Philip Rivers

It's the final week of the Fantasy football regular season in many leagues, and injuries and suspensions are piling up. Every decision could be the difference between going home early or winning a league, and using reliable Fantasy football rankings is key. Leonard Fournette owners need to have a backup because he lost the appeal of his one-game suspension and will miss Sunday's contest against the Colts. It also could be time for Marlon Mack owners to begin thinking about Plan B, as his Week 13 status remains up in the air with a concussion. With seasons on the line and so many tough decisions to make, you need to check out the proven Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from the team at SportsLine before locking in your lineups.

When it comes to ranking players, their advanced computer model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model advised owners to bench Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, saying he'd finish well outside the top 10 tight ends. The result: Olsen had just two receptions for 11 yards. Anyone who benched him dodged a major bullet.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week: Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore has stormed onto the Fantasy football scene in the last two weeks. In fact, he has the fourth-most receiving yards in the NFL during that span. He's recorded 16 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown in his last two games and gets a dream matchup against the Buccaneers this week. Tampa Bay has given up a league-worst 26 receiving touchdowns this season, allowing week-winning stat lines to wideouts like Tyler Boyd (9-138-1), Julio Jones (10-144), and Taylor Gabriel (7-104-2), just to name a few.

Be sure to get Moore in your lineup and look for a big performance from him against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

And a massive shocker: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stumbles big-time this week against the Steelers and finishes outside the top 15. He's a player to bench in Week 13.

Rivers is coming off a historic performance against the Cardinals, completing 28 of 29 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Rivers' 96.6 percent completion rate set a single-game record for quarterbacks who have attempted at least 20 passes, but SportsLine's model says he'll struggle big-time against the Steelers, who have held opposing quarterbacks to under 200 yards passing in four of their last five games.

The model is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week?