Fantasy Football Rankings Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Jameis Winston, sit Deshaun Watson

Just how good is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for Fantasy football owners? Not only has he thrown for 2,427 yards and 24 touchdowns against just five interceptions, but he has also rushed for 695 yards and five TDs. Jackson torched the Rams on Monday for 264 yards from scrimmage and five passing scores in a 45-6 rout, Baltimore's seventh straight victory. The Ravens face a short week of preparation for the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers, who boast one of the top defenses in the league. Should Jackson still be the clear-cut top quarterback in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? And which Fantasy football sleepers should you pounce on? For that answer, you'll want to see SportsLine's latest Fantasy football picks. The team at SportsLine has a history of helping owners come out on the winning end of trades, sit-start decisions, and the Fantasy football waiver wire.

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position despite being started in less than 65 percent of leagues. The result: Winston threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. One player the model loves this week once again: Winston.

The mercurial Winston went 18-of-28 for 312 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in Tampa Bay's 35-22 victory over the Falcons last weekend. He also had eight carries for 38 yards. While the two picks give him an NFL-worst 20 on the season, the passing total was his eighth 300-yard effort of the year. He chucked a 71-yard touchdown to Chris Godwin in the first quarter and then hit Godwin again on a one-yard scoring dart right before halftime.

Winston and the Buccaneers get the reeling Jaguars in Week 13, a team that has given up 101 total points in three straight losses. SportsLine projects Winston to be a top-10 quarterback in Week 13, even though he's being started in less than 70 percent of leagues.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's thrown for over 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 25 QBs. He's a player to consider putting on the bench.

Watson is coming off a solid performance against the Colts, a game in which he completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, he's been sensational when Houston plays at home, throwing for 1,322 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception in five games at NRG Stadium.

However, Watson has been unable to find consistency in the Texans' offense. In fact, Watson has been held under 210 yards passing in two of his last three games. Now, Watson and the Texans will face a Patriots defense that has given up just four passing touchdowns all season. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 13 and is squarely out of the QB1 conversation.

The model is also calling for a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.